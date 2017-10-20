Last Weekend of SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The last full weekend of the SC State Fair is underway and the midway is packed.

The State Fair runs through Sunday, October 22.

Plenty of fair goers are taking advantage of the weather to check it out.

You can join ABC Columbia at the SC State Fair on Friday.

We’ll be broadcasting our 6pm news, so stop by and see us we’ll be right at the front gate near the Ellison building.

The Fair continues Saturday and Sunday.

Special deals this weekend are Pay One Price Ride Days.