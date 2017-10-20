Mayor’s Annual Breakfast Helps Those Hungry For a Cure

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- This morning hundreds of residents got to pig out for a good cause.

Mayor Steve Benjamin hosted the Annual Isabel Law Breast Cancer Breakfast at City Hall.

Proceeds from the event go to Palmeto Health Foundation for the Bosom Buddies Fund, which helps get women post-mastectomy bras and other support materials.

The annual event is named after a Midlands woman who devoted her life to breast cancer awareness.

“She dedicated her life to serving breast cancer patients,” Tamara Law, daughter of Isabel Law. “Before it was named after her she was at this breakfast every year.”

Now nine years later the event still honoring her name.

“This is a chance to celebrate those who’ve gone on to glory but also for those who are still very actively engaged in the fight,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

Law enforcement was seen handing out hot plates instead of tickets.

“We’re happy to be out this morning to do our part,” Chief Aubrey Jenkins said.

“It feels great this is such a great cause,” Richland County Deputy, Chris Mastrianni said.

Breast cancer survivors attended the event, encouraging those still living with it to stay strong.

“Stay in prayer, stay encouraged, reach out, its hard,” Chanique Belton said. “Just know there are people who are there for you in anyway you allow them to be.”

Belton found out in 2014 that she had cancer and was cleared in 2016.

“It just opened a door of possibilities for me and the way I live my life now verses before I had my diagnose,” Belton said.

She’s been apart of the Mayor’s breakfast for years but say now its different.

“It’s taken on a whole new meaning to see people come together, sit back, and be engaged with each other,” Belton said. “It means a lot. The community aspect of it is awesome.”

Last year the annual breakfast raised $12,000 but this year they’re hoping to raise $16,000.