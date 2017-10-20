Non-conference game times announced for USC men’s basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Game times have been finalized for the upcoming non-conference slate for Gamecock men’s basketball. Carolina will begin the season hosting Erskine at 7 p.m. ET, in an exhibition contest at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, before the season officially tips off at Wofford on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Below are game times and broadcast information for South Carolina’s non-conference schedule:

Oct. 30, Erskine (exhibition, 7 p.m. ET/-)

Nov. 10, at Wofford (7 p.m. ET/TBA)

Nov. 13, Western Michigan* (8 p.m. ET/SEC Network)

Nov. 16, vs. Illinois State (Puerto Rico Tip-Off, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2)

Nov. 17, vs. Boise State/UTEP (Puerto Rico Tip-Off, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU/1 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Nov. 19, vs. TBD (Puerto Rico Tip-Off)

Nov. 27, at FIU (7 p.m. ET/CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 30, vs. Temple (Under Armour Reunion, 9 p.m. ET/ESPNU)

Dec. 2, UMass (2 p.m. ET/SEC Network+)

Dec. 6, Wyoming (7 p.m. ET/SEC Network+)

Dec. 9, Coastal Carolina (12 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Dec. 19, at Clemson (7 p.m. ET/ESPNU)

Dec. 27, Limestone (3 p.m. ET/SEC Network+)

Jan. 27, Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge, 12 p.m. ET/ESPN2)

Home games in bold

* non-bracketed game Puerto Rico Tip-Off