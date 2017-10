Pollution Kills Far More Than Scientists Realized

A study published a medical journal (The Lancet) concluded that pollution kills 9 million people a year – that’s more than natural disasters, famine, and war combined. The biggest culprit is air pollution, followed by water pollution.

For more details on this, visit http://www.iflscience.com/health-and-medicine/9-million-deaths-per-year-makes-pollution-the-worlds-most-prolific-killer/