WATCH: Sindarius Thornwell makes first shot of NBA career

First shot of @Sin_City_803‘s NBA career is a made 3. Seems fitting. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/3J9Darb3sa — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) October 20, 2017

LOS ANGELES (WOLO) — With 2:30 left to play in the fourth quarter of the Clippers/Lakers game Thursday night, Former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell nailed a 3 in his first career shot attempt.

The Clippers beat the Lakers 108-92 in both teams’ season-opener.

Thornwell averaged just over 7 points per game in preseason action, but dealt with a sprained shoulder the last few weeks.