WATCH: Sindarius Thornwell makes first shot of NBA career

Mike Gillespie

LOS ANGELES (WOLO) — With 2:30 left to play in the fourth quarter of the Clippers/Lakers game Thursday night, Former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell nailed a 3 in his first career shot attempt.

The Clippers beat the Lakers 108-92 in both teams’ season-opener.

Thornwell averaged just over 7 points per game in preseason action, but dealt with a sprained shoulder the last few weeks.

Share

Related

(3) Gamecocks top Missouri to stay perfect in SEC ...
No. 3 South Carolina Faces Missouri Thursday On Th...
Gamecocks cleaning up third down issues during bye...
Johnathan Joseph named AFC Defensive Player of Wee...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android