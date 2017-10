White Knoll Blanks Blythewood 17-0 in Region Matchup

BLYTHEWOOD, SC White Knoll defeats Blythewood 17-0. To be 5-4 on the season as Blythewood falls to 3-5 on the season. Blythewood faces Spring Valley next week in its last regular season region matchup. While White Knoll heads home to face Lexington to see who will hold third spot in the region.