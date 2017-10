Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville beat Silver Bluff, 27-20

AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) — Tied 20-20 in the fourth quarter, Batesburg Leesville quarterback Bishop Cannon scampered into the end zone to break the tie and five the eventual 27-20 win to the Panthers.

B-L now moves to third place in the 2A Region 5 standings. The Panthers face Calhoun County next Friday.

Video courtesy: WJBF