Brookland-Cayce swats Swansea 47-30

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) — Brookland-Cayce beat Swansea Friday night, 47-30 to take sole control of second place behind Gilbert in the 3A Region 5 standings.

The Bearcats can now finish in second and get a home playoff game next Friday with a win against Strom Thurmond.