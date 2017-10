Chapin Defeats O-W 31-12 and remains Tied atop Region 5, 4-A

ORANGEBURG, SC- The Chapin Eagles beat Orangeburg Wilkinson 31-12,To be 6-3 on the season. The Bruins of Orangeburg Wilkinson fall to 3-6 on the season. They travel to Lower Richland next week for the final region contest Chapin remains tied with Dreher for first place in Region 5 4-A.