City Holds Hampton Park Groundbreaking Ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia will soon welcome visitors to a new phase at Hampton park.

The City Parks & Recreation Department was set to host a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of the new community center at Hampton Park on Saturday, October 21.

According to officials, the new 3,000-square-foot community center will include open meeting space, accessible restrooms, office space, a kitchen, storage, and a semi-private classroom area.