Delaware St. wins first game, beats South Carolina St. 17-14

Mike Gillespie

DOVER, Del. — Keenan Black threw two touchdown passes, and Delaware State forced two fourth-quarter turnovers and held on to beat South Carolina State 17-14 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Black tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Taronn Selby and a 9-yarder to Fatu Sua-Godinet as the Hornets (1-6, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Darius Hammonds‘ 54-yard punt return in the second quarter set up Trey Samuel‘s 48-yard touchdown run a play later. Dewann Ford threw an 8-yard TD-pass to Quan Caldwell to tie it at 14 early in the fourth quarter.

Wisdom Nzidee‘s 29-yard field goal with about ten minutes left capped the scoring.

Devin Smith and Devin Adams each picked off a Ford pass in South Carolina State (2-5, 1-4) territory in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Share

Related

Samford gives Wofford first loss of season
Coastal falls to App State, loses sixth-straight g...
Newberry Wolves welcome Limestone to Setzler Field...
Muschamp watches Hammond throttle Pinewood Prep, 4...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android