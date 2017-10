Dreher drums past Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Dreher entered their road contest Friday sharing the same first place record in 4A Region V with Chapin and ended the night in the same position, powering past Aiken 34-16.

The Eagles won their game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, staying ahead of the Blue Devils, thanks to their 30-7 head-to-head win on September 29.

Dreher (6-3, 3-1) closes the regular season against winless A.C. Flora October 27.