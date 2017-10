Muschamp watches Hammond throttle Pinewood Prep, 48-14

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — With Will Muschamp in the building to watch his son Jackson play Friday night, it was Jackson Muschamp and the Hammond Skyhawks throttling Pinewood Prep, 48-14 to remain undefeated this season.

Hammond moves to 9-0, 7-0 in SCISA play and faces former Gamecock Marcus Lattimore and Heathwood Hall next Friday.

Video courtesy: WCIV