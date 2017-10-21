Newberry Wolves welcome Limestone to Setzler Field for Homecoming

BY: TYRIA GOINES

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Wolves football plays host to new South Atlantic Conference rival Limestone on Saturday, Oct. 21, as part of Homecoming weekend on the Newberry College campus. The match will take place at Setzler Field, Newberry, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

The Wolves have never lost to Limestone, outscoring the Saints by a total of 166-34 in the three previous meetings. Newberry will look to rebound after suffering its first conference loss in 729 days last Saturday to Tusculum in double overtime.

Limestone is 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in the South Atlantic Conference. Newberry enters the game at 4-3 with a 2-1 mark in the SAC.

Tusculum’s double-overtime win last week snapped Newberry’s school-record 12-game conference winning streak, the sixth-longest such streak in South Atlantic Conference history. The loss represented Newberry’s first to a SAC opponent in 729 days. Newberry’s defense has not allowed a 250-yard passer in 18 games or a 100-yard receiver in 17 games.

Markell Castle broke into the top five in career touchdown receptions with his 15th and 16th against Tusculum and now ranks third in school history with eight 100-yard receiving games. The 114 rushing yards by Greg Ruff against Tusculum are the most by a Newberry player since Raleigh Yeldell rushed for 141 at North Greenville on Sept. 23, 2016 and marked Newberry’s second 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Newberry will wear scarlet jerseys and pants for the game. Fans are asked to wear scarlet as well.

Newberry will be accepting monetary donations as part of a “Change for Change” initiative at the gates this Saturday. Fans can donate spare change (or bills), with proceeds being donated to former Newberry dining hall staffer Krystal Lopez to help defray medical costs.