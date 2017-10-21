Richland Library Hosts Fall Book Sale

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking to do some reading? The Richland Library Friends Fall Book Sale is Saturday, October 21 from 9am until 3pm.

The Library says paperbacks will start at $1 and $2 for hardbacks.

According to the Richland Library, the Friends host four books sales a year – winter, spring, summer and fall – as well as some specialty or half-priced sales. Combined, these events raise about $70,000 a year to support the library, and that money goes directly back to local residents through programming and other efforts.

The Book Sale will take place at the Richland Library Operations Center, (130 Lancewood Road).