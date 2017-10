Ridge View topples Westwood, 28-3

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On a night at the ballpark, it was Perry Park’s team that walked away victorious.

Blazers took an 11-point lead over Westwood into the half at Spirit Communications Park and never surrendered, beating the Red Hawks 38-3 to break a tie for third place in region 3-4A.

The Blazers move to 6-3 and get Lancaster next week, while Westwood falls to 4-5 and gets RNE next Friday.