South Pointe vaporizes RNE, 61-3

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Led by Steven Gilmore, the little brother of former Gamecock and current Patriot Stephon Gilmore, South Pointe remained undefeated with a 61-3 dismantling of Richland Northeast Friday.

RNE drops to 3-6 this season and ends the year at Westwood next week.