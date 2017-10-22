18th Annual Buddy Walk Underway in Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Grab your tennis shoes for a good time and a good cause.

The 18th annual Buddy Walk is Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park from 1pm-5pm. Organizers say the family friendly effort raises money so ‘Family Connection South Carolina’ can continue its outreach.

Family Connection helps families with children who have special needs. Though the common cause behind the walk is Down Syndrome, anyone who wants to show support for any disability can participate, say organizers.

You can register for the walk in person on Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. To register or learn more about the event, click here.