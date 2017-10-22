Gas Prices Down Again at the Pump in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Good news if you are filling up at the pump. Gas prices are down again, for mid-October.

According to GasBuddy,  the average price for gas in Columbia has fallen 7 cents per gallon over the last week.

Drivers in Columbia are paying an average $2.20 a gallon.

The national average has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.45 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

In South Carolina, among the highest average price is $2.38/gallon in Augusta.

