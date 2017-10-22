House Utility Committee to Hold Additional Hearings on VC Summer Project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–House Utility Ratepayer Committee Lawmakers will hold two additional hearings in October, in response to the VC Summer Nuclear project fallout.

The committee was created back in August, in response to the failed nuclear construction project at VC Summer.

According to a release, Chair Peter McCoy and committee members will meet to discuss recommendations for legislation to be introduced that addresses the VC Summer nuclear collapse. The group is expected to discuss utility rate making adjustments and regulatory reform.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday, October 30th, at 10:30am and Tuesday, October 31st at 9am

