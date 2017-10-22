SC Unemployment Rate: By the Numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–More and more of your neighbors are working.

The SC Department of Employment and Workforce on Friday, announced a record, nearly two point two million people have jobs in the Palmetto state.

Three point nine percent of people in South Carolina are unemployed, according to the September numbers. The jobless rate was four percent in August.

Governor Henry McMaster responded to the numbers saying, ” This is another example of the tremendous potential of our state and our people.”