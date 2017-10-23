Deputies Respond to Elementary School for Student with Gun

Officials confiscated an unloaded BB gun

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – An unloaded BB gun was confiscated from a 9-year-old student Monday (10/23) at Shaw Heights Elementary School in Sumter County, according to the Sheriff’s Office there.

A news release from SCSO Monday afternoon says Deputies were called to the school around 2 p.m. for a report of a student with a gun. It says when they arrived school officials had the student in the office and had confiscated the BB gun, which was not loaded.

According to SCSO, the student’s mother said another child had given the BB gun to her child on Sunday and she had thrown it in the trash. The child apparently took it from the trash and carried it to school without anyone else knowing about it.

Law enforcement officers are petitioning Family Court for the child bringing the BB gun to school. The child was released to the custody of his parents.

No one was injured and school officials sent a letter home regarding the situation.