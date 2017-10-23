Deputies: Victim dies after being run over by car, woman charged with murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A 22-year-old woman is behind bars, charged in the death of a man earlier this month at a Decker Boulevard sports bar.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Latonya Watson in North Charleston on October 20, after they say she ran Troy Anderson, over with a car after they were involved in an altercation at the Mi Casita Sports Grill.

On October 5, Watson is accused of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Deputies say they responded to an aggravated assault call at Mi Casita Sports Grill located in the 2200 block of Decker Boulevard and found Watson, 49, lying in the parking lot unresponsive.

Watson was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, but died recently as a result of the injuries, deputies say.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that witnesses were able to assist RCSD investigators in identifying Watson.

She is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

