Dining on the Gervais Street Bridge, Really

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Gervais Street Bridge was shut down Sunday, here’s why.

Talk about dinner with a view and a great cause. If you didn’t get a chance to dine on the Gervais Street Bridge Sunday night, here’s your invite.

The bridge was shut down and the white table cloths were set out.

It was the third annual Gervais Street Bridge dinner, it welcomed guests celebrating the city and protecting our area rivers.

ABC Columbia caught up with one of the guests with Soda City.

Among the charities benefiting from tonight’s dinner…The River Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to our river system.