Get Festive With Flying Saucer During ‘Hallo-Week’

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The Flying Saucer in Columbia is cooking up some spooky potions to get you into the Halloween spirit.

During “Hallo-Week, the restaurant will be hosting Halloween themed events leading up to October 31st, all for free!

Monday, Oct. 23: Hocus Pocus on the big screen, Hocus Pocus-themed drink specials and costume contest beginning at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Harry Potter trivia at 7 and 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25: 2nd Annual Basic Flight Night with pumpkin brews and pumpkin painting at 7 p.m. on the patio.

Friday, Oct. 27: Mystic Circus carnival freak show-themed event with live music, fall beer flights, costume contest, fortune teller and more beginning at 8 p.m.