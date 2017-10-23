A Zombie Experience in Cayce promises scares for a great cause

Tyler Ryan gets a sneak preview of the Cayce-West Columbia Jaycees annual scare-fest this weekend

CAYCE SC (WOLO)–It has been the better part of four decades that people have flocked to the Cayce-West Columbia Junior Chamber headquarters just off 12th Street in late October to have the heck scared out of them. The Hall of Horrors, one of South Carolina’s longest running haunted attractions, has once again constructed an all new terrifying experience.

This year’s brand new attraction, “Mission: Survival Zombie Experience”, takes place in an outdoor setting and requires guests to perform three missions while being stalked by a zombie horde. All of the scares from the visitors that carefully brave the dark and sinister halls each year help raise money for SC Jaycee Camp Hope–the South Carolina Jaycees’ summer camp for children and adults with cognitive disabilities–and other local charities. According to the organizers, “unspeakable horrors await those who dare to brave the unknown lurking in Hall of Horrors located at at 1153 Walter Price Street in Cayce.”

Tickets to each attraction are $10 and RIP Skip-the-Line Tickets are available for $20. Group tickets are also available.