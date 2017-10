Headliner Named for Famously Hot New Year

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–It’s almost time for the state’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration– Famously Hot New Year!

This year’s headliner is singer-songwriter Elle King.

Other performers include the Nappy Roots, and Fat Rat Da Czar.

The free–full length outdoor concert features a midnight countdown and a huge fireworks display next to the statehouse on Main Street.

In years past we’ve seen performers like Lauryn Hill and Kool and the Gang hit the stage.