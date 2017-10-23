HS basketball coach pleads guilty to reckless driving after DUI arrest

WILSON, SC (WPDE) — Wilson High School girls basketball coach Gerrin L. Harrison pleaded guilty to reckless driving after her Sept. 9 arrest on charges of driving under the influence, according to a release from her attorney Cheveron Scott.

Scott said he believes “justice was served in this matter and am confident that the totality of the circumstances necessitated this plea agreement.” He also thanked the prosecutor for “looking at all of the evidence and treating my client like every other defendant.”

Earlier this month, Harrison pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge and requested a jury trial, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police.

The 33-year-old was arrested after an officer stopped her on Wilson Road on Sept. 9.

An incident report stated her speech was slurred, her eyes were watery and she had trouble understanding what to do during a field sobriety test.

Following the incident, she was placed on administrative leave with pay from her position as coach and guidance counselor.

Scott said he hopes that Harrison will be restored to her positions with the district.

Harrison also released a statement and said she accepted responsibility for her actions by pleading guilty to reckless driving.

“Now that this issue is resolved, I am anxious to get back to doing what I love the most (which is counseling and coaching),” she said.

The statemn to say that she “learned a valuable lesson that I know has made me a a stronger person and I am confident that it will serve me well in the future.”