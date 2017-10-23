Inmate Found Dead at South Carolina Jail: Authorities Investigating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a South Carolina jail.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy was making rounds at the county jail sometime after 6 a.m. Saturday when he found a male inmate’s body in his bed.

Deputies have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to help them investigate the death.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the inmate’s name and determine how he died.