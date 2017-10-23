Men arrested after more than $6,000 in cash and drugs seized from Lexington County home

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Two men are facing multiple drug charges after investigators say tips from concerned citizens lead them to a Smyrna Road home where they say a large amount of cash and drugs were seized.

Devon Jamison, 25, and Theus Gillie, 30, were arrested on October 17 by members of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and narcotics investigators.

“Here are two drug dealers who are selling significant quantities of a variety of illegal drugs in our county and they are already out of jail on bond,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. ” Their arrests are merely an inconvenience for them…just a minor bump in the road.”

According to Sheriff Matthews, investigators seized 6.4. ounces of methamphetamine, 2.7 ounces of crack cocaine, 9 grams of cocaine, 14 ounces of marijuana, $6,4`4 and a glock .380 handgun.

Jamison is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Gillie is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.