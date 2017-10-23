Monday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Monday morning!

Make your old family photographs new again. Richland Library Main is hosting ‘Saving Family Photos’ tonight. You’ll learn how scan, store and preserve you family memories. This is happening from 6:00-8:00p.m. in the Post-Production Lab. Click here to register.

Warm up those hands and get jazzy with it. From 6:00-8:00p.m. tonight The Carl Payne Big Band is playing at 701 Whaley Street. This 23 member band specializes in music from the big band swing era, with a bit of contemporary rhythm and blues. Pizza from The Village Idiot and drinks will be available. It costs just $15 to get in on this great atmosphere.

Blood, fangs and death are just a few of the things you will see in this favorite Halloween classic. Columbia City Ballet is performing ‘Dracula: Ballet With A Bite’ this weekend. This ‘must see’ Halloween ballet is happening October 27 and 28 at the Koger Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $20. The artistic director, William Starret will be in studio later this week to give us more spooky details.