Northeast Richland County Residents Learn About Road Projects at Senator McLeod’s Town Hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)-Senator Mia McLeod and Representatives Ivory Thigpen and Beth Bernstein held a town hall to provide an outlet for residents to pose questions and learn more about issues impacting drivers in Northeast Richland County.

“Hearing from DOT and DOT answering questions gives people a greater since of trust in government and the money that has been assessed,” said Richland Democrat

With construction set to take place all over the state, the Department of Transportation (DOT) honed in on the Midlands. While there are no new road projects scheduled for the northeast, transportation officials say folks can look forward to plenty of repaving.

“Our system of pavement is in a state where right now, we’re only 20 percent good and the rest of our system, 80 percent is in either poor or fair condition. So right now, we’re looking to do investments in our current infrastructure,” said DOT Chief Engineer Randall Young.

Some in attendance say roads are still an issue that need attention. “I think there are a lot of roads that need to be repaired and a lot of infrastructure needs to be addressed but as far as me personally, it has not bothered me. We just need to get it done,” said Joyce Jerow.