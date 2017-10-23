Rosters announced for North-South game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Coaches met in the Midlands Monday to select and announce rosters for the 2017 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, best known as the North-South game.

The selection committee made picks for 88 roster spots from close to 400 nominees.

11 high school seniors from the Midlands will take part in the bowl game. Newberry running back Amir Abrams is the lone local on the North roster, coached by Jet Turner of Broome High School. The South side, led by Nate Thompson of Cavers Bay, features 10 locals.

The game will be played at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, December 9.

Rosters can be found by clicking the links below:

NORTH TEAM ROSTER W- JERSEY INFO 2017

SOUTH TEAM ROSTER W-JERSEY INFO 2017