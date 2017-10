SC State Fair: Fond Memories and Attendance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The SC State Fair officially wrapped up Sunday night, but before the lights went out the midway was packed.

The fair closed its’ gates Sunday Night after a 12 day run which began on October 11th.

According to fair officials, attendance this year was 427,466.

And many of you had a lot to say about all the fair had to offer.

This was the 148th year for the South Carolina State Fair.