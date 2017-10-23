Search for Assault & Battery Suspect

Rochelle Dean

 

(Photo: Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate 51 year old Donald Johnson, Jr. accused of assault and battery.

Authorities say Johnson spit in the face of an acquaintance after an argument back on October 4th along King Arthur Court. Officials say Johnson fled the area before they reach the scene.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen Johnson or know of his whereabouts are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

 

 

Share

Related

Vista Shooting Victim Speaks Out After Maleik Hous...
Deputies Respond to Elementary School for Student ...
Headliner Named for Famously Hot New Year
Governor McMaster proposes end to sanctuary cities

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android