Search for Assault & Battery Suspect

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate 51 year old Donald Johnson, Jr. accused of assault and battery.

Authorities say Johnson spit in the face of an acquaintance after an argument back on October 4th along King Arthur Court. Officials say Johnson fled the area before they reach the scene.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen Johnson or know of his whereabouts are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.