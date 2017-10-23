Start time announced for USC at UGA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina’s kickoff at No. 3 Georgia, set for November 4, received an official start time of 3:30 p.m. in Athens at Sanford Stadium.

The game will be broadcasted on national television on CBS.

Georgia leads the all-time series by a 49-18-2 margin, including a 28-8 record when the games have been played in Athens, but the Gamecocks have won four of the last seven meetings between the two long-time rivals. The November 4matchup will be only the third time since 1980 that the Gamecocks and Bulldogs have met after September (they played on Oct. 6 in 2012 and on Oct. 9, 2016), and is the second-latest date in the history of the series that extends back to 1894, exceeded only by the November 18 game in 1939.

The Gamecocks are 5-2 overall and tied for second in the SEC East with a 3-2 mark heading into this week’s home game versus Vanderbilt. The third-ranked Bulldogs are a perfect 7-0 overall and lead the East with a 4-0 record. They play Florida on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The last time the two teams faced each other on CBS resulted in a Carolina 38-35 win in Columbia on September 13, 2014.

CBS will televise the LSU at Alabama game that evening, beginning at 8 pm ET.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.