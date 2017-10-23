Winning Lottery Ticket Almost Trashed

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It pays to take a second look. Just ask the winner of a 100 thousand dollar lottery ticket who almost missed out on the jackpot Lottery officials say he almost threw away.

Lottery officials say a Columbia man was about to throw an old Palmetto Cash Five ticket away when he decided to give it another look.

Good thing he did, the folks at the Lottery say the ticket is worth 100 thousand dollars.

the winning ticket was sold at Food Lion on Broad River Road.