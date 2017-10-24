Bond Set for Suspended, Former Lawmakers and Political Advisor

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Five men, a suspended state senator, a suspended state representative, his political-consultant father, and two former state lawmakers were in bond court Tuesday after they were indicted by State Solicitor David Pascoe as part of his probe into corruption at the statehouse.

Richard Quinn Sr., a political consultant, was issued a $15,000 bond. He is charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Failure to Register as a Lobbyist.

Suspended State Representative Richard Quinn Jr. was issued a $10,000 bond. He is charged with Criminal Conspiracy. Quinn Jr. was previously indicted on two counts of Misconduct in Office.

Suspended State Senator John Courson was issued a $10,000 bond. He is charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Statutory Misconduct in Office. Courson was previously indicted for allegedly using campaign funds for personal use.

Former State Representative Tracy Edge was issued a $10,000 bond. He is accused of Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law Misconduct in Office, Statutory Misconduct in Office, and Perjury.

Former State Representative James Harrison was issued a $10,000 bond. He is charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Statutory Misconduct in Office.