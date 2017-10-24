Carolina-Clemson Food Drive for SC Food Banks

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The rivalry between the Gamecocks and Tigers will never perish… just like the non perishables the two are collecting for harvest hope.

Bi-Lo is the collection site for donations of canned goods and non perishables to help end hunger and support Harvest Hope Food bank and Golden Harvest.
Fans can donate in support of Carolina or Clemson through November 20, 2017.
The winner will be announced at the game on November 25th.

To participate in the food drive, Gamecock and Clemson fans alike are invited to donate canned goods at the following participating BI-LO stores:

 

