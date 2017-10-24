Claflin releases 2017-2018 basketball schedule

Orangeburg, S.C.—The Claflin University men’s basketball program has released its 2017-18 schedule, which includes non-conference opponents from four different NCAA Division II conferences. In all, the Panthers will have eight non-conference matchups and 13 home games.

Live pay-per-view streaming will be available for select home games on the Claflin athletics website. Live stats for select games will also be available at no charge on the Claflin athletics website.

For the second straight season, Claflin will open the regular season at home. The Panthers will host the GSC-SIAC Challenge, Friday–Saturday, Nov. 10-11. Claflin will face Auburn-Montgomery on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Montevallo on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. SIAC foe Benedict College will face Montevallo and Auburn-Montgomery on Friday and Saturday, respectively, as part of the tournament.

Claflin will then host Young Harris out of the Peach Belt Conference on Saturday, Nov. 18, for its annual homecoming before hitting the road for its next seven contests.

“This schedule will surely be a tough test for us early and will prepare us for conference play,” head coach Ricky Jackson said. “We are taking on top tier teams and I’m anxious to see how we measure up.”

After the Young Harris contest, Claflin will begin its seven-game road stretch in Raleigh, N.C., against Saint Augustine’s University on Nov. 20.

The Panthers will then face Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) opponents in four of their next six games. Claflin will meet conference foes Lane College (Nov. 25), LeMoyne-Owen (Nov. 27), Albany State (Nov. 30) and Fort Valley State (Dec. 2).

The Panthers will also tangle with Young Harris (Nov. 29) and Winston-Salem State (Dec. 4) during the stretch.

Claflin will return home on Dec. 9 for a second meeting against Saint Augustine’s, before hosting Spring Hill College in an SIAC contest. Between the two home contests, the Panthers will travel to Limestone College (Dec. 13).

Claflin will close out the 2017 calendar year at SIAC foe Central State December 30.

Competition will resume on Monday, Jan. 1 at Kentucky State University in SIAC contest.

All Claflin home games are played at the Tullis Arena inside of the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Physical Education Center on the campus of Claflin University.

You can keep up to date with the Claflin University men’s basketball team and purchase tickets by visiting athletics.claflin.edu.

For a complete schedule visit the Claflin University men’s basketball page at athletics.claflin.edu