Clemson aims to be judged by response to first loss

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – No. 7 Clemson has had an extra week of waiting around on their bye before returning to action. The Tigers are ready to move on after losing at Syracuse 27-24 on October 13.

Dabo Swinney’s squad will take the field for their fifth evening kickoff of the season, taking on Georgia Tech (4-2, 3-1 ACC) at 8 p.m. in Death Valley. The game will air on ABC Columbia.

As quarterback Kelly Bryant works his way back from a concussion and ankle injury, Clemson aims to fix flaws from the first half of the season with the opportunity to run the table and defend their national championship likely still in their hands. While those may criticize their slip up in upstate New York, the Tigers want to show who they truly are Saturday night against the Yellow Jackets.