Coca-Cola releases commemorative USC women’s basketball championship bottles

Mike Gillespie

Courtesy: Coca-Cola

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Coca-Cola) – In celebration of the University of South Carolina’s first NCAA® Division I women’s basketball national championship, Coca-Cola® is giving Gamecock fans a refreshing way to prepare for the upcoming basketball season.

This week, Coca-Cola is unveiling a limited-edition commemorative glass bottle. Available in six-packs, the Coca-Cola bottles feature the Gamecocks® logo and salute South Carolina for its remarkable 2017 title run. The bottles will begin to roll out in participating South Carolina stores during the week of October 23.

“Coca-Cola would like to wholeheartedly congratulate the University of South Carolina and its fans,” said Aimee Cox, Director of Sponsorship for Colleges and Universities at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “As another way to prepare for the upcoming season, Gamecock fans can pick up limited-edition Coca-Cola bottles to celebrate the team and Coach Dawn Staley bringing home a national title for the first time in program history.”

Coca-Cola is a proud partner of the University of South Carolina. As a longstanding team supporter, Coca-Cola annually offers a variety of programs designed to refresh and excite Gamecocks fans, including honoring our military service men and women and sustainability programs.

Coca-Cola also is an official Corporate Champion of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

