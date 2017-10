Columbia School Bus Rear-Ended, Driver Ticketed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A handful of students were taken to the hospital Tuesday (10/24) morning as a precaution after an accident involving a school bus.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department say it happened on Cushman Drive near 277.

According to police a pick up truck rear-ended the bus.

Police say the driver of the truck was ticketed for driving too close for conditions.