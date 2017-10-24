Developing: Man Barricaded in Richland County Home

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at a home in the 2 hundred block of Elder’s Pond Circle where authorities say a man has barricaded himself inside a home.

Details are still coming in at this hour, but here is what we have been able to gather from Deputies on the scene. Authorities were called to the home around 5:30 Tuesday evening for a shots fired call. Officials have been attempting to get the subject to come out since arriving at the scene hours ago.

Deputies have since set up a perimeter and asked citizens to avoid the area if possible as a precaution. Special response teams have also cleared nearby homes to keep residents safe as well.

A trained negotiator who authorities say must be “meticulous, with good verbal skills and patience” has arrived on the scene and is attempting to get the subject to come out of the home.

No word yet on whether or not the barricaded individual is inside the home alone or if the subject is thought to be a danger to himself or others at this time.

