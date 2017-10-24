Families welcome to trick-or-treat with the Greek community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands families are invited to trick-or-treat with the Greek community at the University of South Carolina.

The Greek Village is opening its gates to kids from the Columbia community for trick or treating Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m.

This is the 12th year fraternities and sororities at USC have hosted this event. Besides candy, there will also be carnival games, face painting, cake walks, balloon darts and bounce houses.

Greek organizations will be collecting Halloween costumes to give to patients at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital. Bring an old costume or two to donate.

Greek Village is at the southwest corner of Blossom and Lincoln Streets. Parking is available at the Colonial Life Arena lot B, between Blossom and Devine.