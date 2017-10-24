Gamecock men’s soccer match at NC State cancelled

RALEIGH, N.C. — South Carolina’s Tuesday evening nonconference finale at NC State has been cancelled, the NC State men’s soccer program announced early Tuesday afternoon.

During an unseasonably heavy storm Monday evening and into Tuesday morning, nearly three inches of rain fell at Dail Soccer Stadium, creating challenging field conditions for both teams.

The Gamecocks are back in action on Sunday as the team welcomes in Old Dominion (8-3-2, 5-0-0 C-USA) for Senior Day at Stone Stadium. The Monarchs are one of just two undefeated teams in conference play this season. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. at The Graveyard, and the team’s five seniors (Chandler Corley, Trygve Ellingstad, Spencer Meschter, William Pyle and Christoffer Wallander Ianev) will be honored prior to the start of the match at midfield.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.