‘Ghost Tours’ Tuesday at SC State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time for Ghost Tour Tuesdays, take a stroll with the spirits at the state museum.

Starting at 7pm Tuesday October 24 and Tuesday October 31, join a story teller for an hour long ghoulish and entertaining tour through the South Carolina State Museum.

You will hear legends, folk stories, and spine tingling experiences in our own haunted museum.

The tour is included in the price of admission, according to the Museum.

There are regular tours and kid friendly tours available.