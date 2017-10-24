Halloween Safety Tips From RSCD and Columbia Fire Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– “Reeses peanut butter cups,” Brick Lewis said, Columbia Fire Department’s PIO.

“Reeses peanut butter cup… absolutely, Reeses peanut butter cup,” Katelyn Jasak said laughing, with Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia fire have more than just one thing in common, their favorite candy and wanting a safe holiday for everyone.

“We always want those quiet nights. We want our trick-or-treaters to have fun and our parents to have fun as well and keep their young goblins and ghouls, and ghosts safe during this holiday,” Lewis said.



If your neighborhood isn’t one that participates in the ghostly fun, there are a lot of “ghoul” alternative events.

“Don’t just go to another neighborhood you don’t know, you don’t know anybody who lives there. Go to a trunk or treat. The RCSD has our own trunk-or-treat that night, so we’ll be doing that at the Columbia High School. So come on out there and we’ll give your kids some candy,” Jasak said.

If trunk-or-treat events aren’t scary enough for you, and you want to stick to the traditional, law enforcement wants to make sure you’re safe when out collecting the candy.

“You want to have something reflective on, you as the parent or as well as the trick-or-treater, as well as flashlights to help see and to be seen at that time,” Lewis said.

“Just be extra cautious, especially if you’re backing out of your driveway, pulling in… If there are cars on the side of the street, just be real careful in case a child is coming out right there,” Jasac said.

Remember the basics:

-Use battery-operated, flameless candles in your jack-o-lanterns

-Do not eat home-made goods from people you don’t know or candy that’s been opened

-Make sure you’re always aware of your surroundings

“If there’s anything suspicious, if there’s something you just don’t feel right about, you don’t have an exact reason, just call us and let us know and we can ride out and make sure everything is fine,” Jasak said.



While neither department expects to see any creepy clown sightings this year…. Some are afraid of something even scarier.

“Red balloons… that was a scary movie, that was a good movie,” Lewis said laughing.

Here’s a list of Trunk or Treat events going on in the next week:

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott invites you to attend “Rock the Lott” a FREE Trunk or Treat event! Come have fun with us on Tuesday, October, 31st at 1701 Westchester Drive (Columbia High School Parking Lot) 6:00-8:00 pm.

Fall Festival Friday, October 27*6-8 pm at Trenholm Park

Super Hero Fun Fest, Saturday, October 28*5-7 pm at Meadowlake Park

Halloween Candy Chase, Saturday, October 28*6-8 at Blythewood Park

Fall Festival, Sunday, October 29*5:30-7:30 pm at Forest Lake Park

Hocus Pocus, Monday, October 30*2-6 pm at Denny Terrace Gym

Trunk or Treat, Monday, October 30*6:30-8 pm at Hopkins Park

Trunk or Treat, Monday, October 30*6:30 -8:30 pm at Polo Road Park

Trunk or Treat, Tuesday, October 31*5-7 pm at Caughman Road Park

Halloween Fun Run, Tuesday, October 31*5:30-7:30 pm at Eastover Park

Trunk or Treat, Tuesday, October 31* 6-8 pm at North Springs Park

Spooky Candy, Tuesday, October 31*6-8 pm at Bluff Road Park

Candy Chase, Tuesday, October 31*6:30-8:30 pm at Friarsgate Park

Bethel A.M.E.Church invites you to our annual Hallelujah Festival from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. This fall event is a safe alternative to going trick-or-treating door-to-door.

Palmetto Pointe Church in Myrtle Beach is inviting everyone to a Trunk–or–Treat event on October 29, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at the church at 3690 Palmetto Pointe Blvd.