The moment that changed everything for a hero – and the golf game the follows

TSgt. Leonard Anderson shares his story of strength after being wounded in Afghanistan with Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–July 28, 2012 was a routine patrol day for United States Air Force TSgt. Leonard Anderson and his K9, Azza, who were conducting a dismounted reconnaissance mission outside Ghar Afghanistan. They were providing route clearance for the platoon, when he heard a “ping.”

The next memories TSgt. Anderson has are flying through the air, then a foggy mix of helicopters, transports, and hospitals, finally winding up in Texas. That is where the journey back for TSgt. Anderson, who has worked everyday since. Fast-forward five or so years, and he has found himself a home-owner in South Carolina, working with several causes and serving as an inspiration to many others who know all too well his road.

TSgt. Anderson has become involved with the group 4 The Fallen, and continues to play competitive softball with the Louisville Slugger Warriors league.

On Friday, the organizations will host the inaugural 4 The Fallen Golf Tournament at Oak Hills.

According to TSgt. Anderson, registration for the tourney starts at 8:30, with the shotgun start at 10:00.

You can find more information HERE.