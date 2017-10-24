Senator Katrina Shealy to be Awarded Honorary Badge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The State Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services is set to present an honorary badge and certificate to Senator Katrina Shealy on Tuesday.

The event will take place at the Lexington County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

According to Probation officials, Senator Shealy will receive the award for her leadership on the Corrections and Penology Committee for passage of legislation creating the Offender Supervision Specialist position at PPP. Probation officials say the new position led to a 50% reduction in Agent caseload size in four pilot counties.

PPP supervises more than 29,000 offenders on probation, parole and other forms of community supervision in South Carolina, say officials.